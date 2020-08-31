Sheep sells for nearly 500,000 dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A sheep in Scotland has sold for a record-breaking price.

The animal who goes by the name “Double Diamond” and went for $490,000 at an auction.

A group of three farmers had the winning bid.

“Double Diamond” was bred via artificial insemination from parents who were also valued at high prices.

This type of sheep originally comes from an island of the coast of the Netherlands.

They’re known for quality meat and wool.

The buyers said they plan to use “Double Diamond” for breeding.

