Semi-truck driver arrested after police called for erratic driving

WINDSOR TWP, Mich. (WILX) - In the 7:00 a.m. hour Monday morning the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) began receiving calls of a semi-truck driving erratically on northbound 1-69 in Calhoun County, entering Eaton County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, callers described the truck as being all over the road.

Sheriff’s deputies intercepted the semi-truck just south of Charlotte. When they attempted to stop the semi the driver did not pull over, however deputies noted that the driver did not appear to be fleeing, either. As the police were trying to pull the semi-truck over it continued to swerve all over the roadway. Some deputies continued to follow the swerving truck, with lights and sirens activated, while others got in front of the chase to alert traffic of the danger.

Eventually deputies were able to get the semi stopped on Lansing Rd near I-69 in Windsor Twp. ECSO officials say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was eventually arrested. The semi tractor trailer, which was fully loaded, was towed from the scene. Deputies note that the passenger side of the semi was muddy and splattered with grass where it had run off the road.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office put out a public post on social media thanking the callers who initially reported the dangerous situation. They also thanked the Michigan State Police and Potterville Police for their help.

