Results from the Wehrle estate auction

(Wehrle mansion)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 1,000 items were sold during the Wehrle estate auction on Saturday.

The former pastor of Saint Martha Parish in Okemos, Rev. Jonathan Wehrle, was charged with stealing millions of dollars from the parish. The money was allegedly used to pay for his mansion, but his death in 2020 ended the criminal case.

The church’s insurance company was able to pay the parish a few million dollars as compensation, but the insurance company was still in a legal battle with Wehrle at the time of his death. As a result, items filling the Wehrle mansion were auctioned off before the mansion itself will be sold.

The auctioneer, Mel White, said the items that were sold Saturday ranged from $3,000 to $2. Altogether the auction drew nearly $62,000 in sales. Of the items sold the most expensive--at $3,000--was a baby grand piano.

Some of the other items in the auction included a Franciscan Desert Rose china set, Victorian cherry finished oval marble library table, multiple church organs, and a Diebold safe.

