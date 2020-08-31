Advertisement

Reports: Legendary coach John Thompson Jr. dies at 78

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. listens during an NCAA college basketball press conference to formally announce Georgetown's new basketball head coach Patrick Ewing, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington. Ewing played at Georgetown under Thompson.
Former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. listens during an NCAA college basketball press conference to formally announce Georgetown's new basketball head coach Patrick Ewing, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington. Ewing played at Georgetown under Thompson.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - John Thompson Jr., who turned Georgetown men’s basketball into a powerhouse NCAA program, has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

Thompson led Georgetown to the 1984 national championship, the first Black coach to win the title.

WJLA and ESPN first reported the news Monday.

He played college ball at Providence and had a brief stint in the NBA with the Boston Celtics before becoming a coach. Thompson was hired by Georgetown in 1972, following a season where the Hoyas went 3-23.

Thompson turned the program into a regular participant of the NCAA tournament. Players he guided at Georgetown included Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Patrick Ewing, who starred on the 83-84 championship team.

