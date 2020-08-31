Advertisement

Police seek help in finding missing man

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help in finding a missing 81-year-old man.

He is described as black male, 81 years old, last seen wearing a plaid shirt and tan shorts. He was last known to be on foot in the area of Coolidge Rd near Ramblewood Dr in East Lansing.

Police are asking that if you see anyone matching this description please dial 911 or call 517-351-4220.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

