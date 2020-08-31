Police seek help in finding missing man

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help in finding a missing 81-year-old man.

He is described as black male, 81 years old, last seen wearing a plaid shirt and tan shorts. He was last known to be on foot in the area of Coolidge Rd near Ramblewood Dr in East Lansing.

Police are asking that if you see anyone matching this description please dial 911 or call 517-351-4220.

