Police officer shot in Saturday St. Louis shooting dies

LANSING, Mich (WILX)-A 29-year-old St. Louis police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty Saturday.

Police have identified him as officer Tammaris L. Bohannan.

Police said the standoff suspect forced a couple out of their house and then locked himself inside.

Bohannan was searching for a shooting victim when the suspect shot him.

A second officer was also shot.

Police took the suspect into custody after a 12 hour standoff.

“This is our eighth officer shot in the line of duty, trying to do their jobs. All they’re trying to do. And they’re suffering on the gunfire,” said St. Louis Police chief John Hayden.

