Police: Drivers need to slow down ahead of holiday weekend

US 127 was closed three days last week due to crashes
Police urge people to slow down on US 127
(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking drivers to pay attention behind the wheel ahead of a holiday weekend.

The Michigan State Police said troopers noticed drivers going faster since the pandemic began since fewer cars on are the roads.

“They took it upon themselves with less traffic on the freeways. ‘I can drive fast.’ No you can’t. Speed limits are there for a reason,” said Lt. Brian Oleksyk, MSP spokesman. “When you get in that vehicle. That’s where your responsibility starts. It doesn’t end until you get your vehicle parked somewhere. You’re responsible for your own behavior on the highway.”

Last week, US 127 was shut down in Lansing Township three times because of crashes. Michigan State Police spokesman Lt. Brian Oleksyk said most crashes are preventable.

“It’s human behavior that causes those crashes. Either someone driving too fast or under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” said Oleksyk.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is making improvements on 127. It most recently installed sound barriers and a cable median between Saginaw Highway and Lake Lansing Road. MDOT said it will put grooves in the road to improve traction in the southbound lanes later this year. But, Oleksysk said ultimately the decision to improve safety is up to you.

“Even though the speed limit is posted 70, you’ve got to drive slower than the posted speed, whatever will keep your car in the middle of the road,” he said.

The upcoming Labor Day weekend is usually a busy one as people head up north one last time for the summer.

While AAA isn’t issuing a holiday travel forecast because of the pandemic, Oleksyk said state troopers will be out.

“It’s no secret we want people to drive safe. We don’t want to stop people for speeding,” he said.

