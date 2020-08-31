Advertisement

Motorist killed after driving head-on into semi-trailer

ambulance
ambulance(WMTW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -Authorities are investigating whether a despondent motorist intentionally crashed into a semi-trailer on a southern Michigan highway.

The sedan struck the truck Sunday on Interstate 69 in Calhoun County’s Tekonsha Township, according to the state police.

The semi-trailer was traveling south on the highway when it was hit head-on by the sedan which was heading north in the southbound lanes. Both vehicles then caught fire.

The sedan’s driver, Shannon Lee Risner, 44, of Coldwater, died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

