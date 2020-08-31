Advertisement

Monday’s Baseball Trades

(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The San Diego Padres have acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with the Cleveland Indians, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline. San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named for Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges. It was the fifth trade since Saturday for the Padres, who are seeking their first playoff berth since 2006.

In other trade activity ahead of the deadline:

- The Oakland Athletics have acquired Mike Minor in a trade with the Texas Rangers, adding another piece to their rotation as they try for their first division title since 2013. Minor has struggled this year, going 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA with Texas, but he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts last season. The 32-year-old left-hander is eligible for free agency after this season.

- Toronto has acquired left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving the Blue Jays a former All-Star who has struggled so far in 2020. The Diamondbacks got lefty Travis Bergen in the deal. Toronto also received cash considerations as part of the trade. The 28-year-old Ray was a 2017 All-Star and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting that year after going 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA.

- The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline.Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21.

Latest News

Sports

Legendary Coach Thompson Dies

Updated: 5 minutes ago
He was 78

Sports

Cubs and Reds Get Suspensions

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The teams had an incident this past Saturday

Sports

U. S. Open Tennis Is Underway

Updated: 12 minutes ago
No spectators allowed

Sports

Tigers Make Two Trades on Monday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Tigers just beat trade deadline

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/28/2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
In my view the key to this high school sports year may well be the emergence of saliva covid tests that are inexpensive and offer reliable results in just 15 or so minutes. If high school athletes can test entering school on the day of competition, then I think those involved would think it is safer to play sports in any season with an assurance that someone isn’t present who is positive with the virus. The emergence of this test in my view is key at all levels of sport.

Sports

Big Ten Considering Various Football Options

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
Thanksgiving football possible?

Sports

NASCAR Is a Go This Weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
They race Saturday at Charlotte

Sports

NHL Playoffs Set to Resume

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
Games will be played on Saturday

Sports

NBA Playoffs Set to Resume

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
Games resume Saturday

Sports

Tigers Rained Out Friday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
It didn't take long for the game to be called Friday