Monday’s Baseball Trades

-UNDATED (AP) - The San Diego Padres have acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with the Cleveland Indians, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline. San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named for Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges. It was the fifth trade since Saturday for the Padres, who are seeking their first playoff berth since 2006.

In other trade activity ahead of the deadline:

- The Oakland Athletics have acquired Mike Minor in a trade with the Texas Rangers, adding another piece to their rotation as they try for their first division title since 2013. Minor has struggled this year, going 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA with Texas, but he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts last season. The 32-year-old left-hander is eligible for free agency after this season.

- Toronto has acquired left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving the Blue Jays a former All-Star who has struggled so far in 2020. The Diamondbacks got lefty Travis Bergen in the deal. Toronto also received cash considerations as part of the trade. The 28-year-old Ray was a 2017 All-Star and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting that year after going 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA.

- The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline.Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21.