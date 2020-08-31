Advertisement

Legendary Coach Thompson Dies

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. listens during an NCAA college basketball press conference to formally announce Georgetown's new basketball head coach Patrick Ewing, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington. Ewing played at Georgetown under Thompson.
Former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. listens during an NCAA college basketball press conference to formally announce Georgetown's new basketball head coach Patrick Ewing, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington. Ewing played at Georgetown under Thompson.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - The sports world is reacting to the death of former Georgetown coach John Thompson. He was a Hall of Famer and the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing played center for Thompson on the Hoyas’ national championship team in 1984. He called Thompson a “father figure, confidant and role model’ and said his legacy will be “everlasting.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim lauded Thompson as a role model for a lot of coaches, Black and white.

Thompson’s family announced his death Monday but disclosed no details. He was 78.

