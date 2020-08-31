Legendary Coach Thompson Dies

-WASHINGTON (AP) - The sports world is reacting to the death of former Georgetown coach John Thompson. He was a Hall of Famer and the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing played center for Thompson on the Hoyas’ national championship team in 1984. He called Thompson a “father figure, confidant and role model’ and said his legacy will be “everlasting.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim lauded Thompson as a role model for a lot of coaches, Black and white.

Thompson’s family announced his death Monday but disclosed no details. He was 78.