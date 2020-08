LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer 2020 property taxes are due for the city of Lansing on Monday.

The deadline to turn everything in to the treasury office is 5 p.m.

Even though the office is still closed because of the pandemic, Payments can be turned via drop box,, in person at the Michigan State Federal Credit Union,, online, or over the phone.

