Jackson Salvation Army to hold third annual Red Shield benefit

(KSNB)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -Monday night, the Jackson Salvation Army will hold its a third annual Red Shield benefit in a new virtual format.

This year’s benefit will held on Facebook at 7 p.m.

It will feature a video series of positive things that are happening in Jackson as part of the “Good Things Going” campaign.

The event will assist people who are struggling with rent, utilities and other financial stresses brought on by the pandemic.

