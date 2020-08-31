Advertisement

Jackson residential streets are being repaired

By Holly Harper
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have driven down residential streets in Jackson, you may have had a rough ride.

Now, construction is being done to ensure the ride is a little bit smoother. This project has been two years in making.

Many areas such as Thompson Street are being resurfaced. The City of Jackson officials are working hard to complete the work before it gets too cold. Potholes, uneven sidewalks and non-ADA accessible sidewalks are a few of the things the City of Jackson is addressing with this new project.

Aaron Dimick, a New Public Information Officer with the City of Jackson, says many of these roads are in really rough shape.

“This is a great project to see happening. A lot of times, we see our big projects on busy streets or in commercial areas,” said Dimick. “But, this is great that we can see a lot of work being done in our neighborhoods. We have a lot of neighborhood streets that are in dire need of attention. So, when we can do projects and when it’s cost-effective to do projects, we like to do them.”

LaShawn Hicks lives on one of the streets being worked on and says the roads really need the work.

“We’re very excited to get it fixed because, as you can see, we have a lot of potholes on our streets. And, a lot of my neighbors, we all have like decent cars, so it’s kind of hard on our tires and stuff when you hit a pothole or an axle. You know, it cost money out of pocket that we don’t have right now,” said resident Hicks.

Hicks even thanked the workers for being pleasant to be around. Hicks also noted that they watch out for the kids playing in the driveway.

Dimick says the assessments for this project were done two years ago. Therefore, homeowners in the area have been notified for some time now. The city is working to be mindful of the current construction; making sure all people can get to and from their homes as easily as possible.

