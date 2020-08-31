Health officials confirm 451 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 31, Michigan health officials have reported 451 new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7 deaths. The state totals now sit at 102,468 cases and 6,480 deaths.

Clinton County reports 414 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 453 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,735 cases and 41 deaths.

Jackson County reports 804 cases and 39 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 394 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.