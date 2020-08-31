Advertisement

Health officials confirm 451 new coronavirus cases

(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 31, Michigan health officials have reported 451 new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7 deaths. The state totals now sit at 102,468 cases and 6,480 deaths.

Clinton County reports 414 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 453 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,735 cases and 41 deaths.

Jackson County reports 804 cases and 39 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 394 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

