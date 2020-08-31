Advertisement

Gyms may be able to reopen, owners looking to move indoors

(WCAX)
By Kellan Buddy
Aug. 31, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The “Y” and other gyms could be back in business soon.

As Governor Whitmer is expected to talk about gyms this week, there are reports that gyms might be making a major comeback.

Gyms have not been open legally since March. As of today, Michigan is one of only six states with their gyms closed. Smaller gyms like High Five Fitness in Williamston have been able to hold outdoor classes.

But, owner Nate Feldpausch says they’re ready to get their patrons back inside.

”You’re just limited when you’re outside, as far as what you’re able to do with movements and workouts. To be able to move inside and do some of those workouts and movements that people are craving, it will go a long way to help their mental health,” said owner Feldpausch.

For context, the gyms were allowed to re-open on June 10 in the Upper Penninsula and Northern Lower Penninsula. That’s because the Governor moved those regions of the state to Phase Five of the re-opening plan.

