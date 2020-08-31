Fowlerville 4th of July Fireworks officially cancelled

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the pandemic, the Village of Fowlerville was forced to postpone their annual 4th of July fireworks celebration. Now, with no end to the spread of COVID-19 in sight, the Fowlerville 4th of July Committee says they must cancel their 2020 fireworks show.

The fireworks display has been held for over 40 years in the Village on July 4. The committee had repeatedly attempted since July 4 to move the show to different dates but efforts have come to no avail, and after numerous ongoing discussions with the Village of Fowlerville Attorney, the decision was finally made to cancel the display altogether for 2020.

At this time the committee is still planning to host their 2nd annual “Wreaths Across America” on December 19 at Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville. The event honors veterans who have died, and details on the event will be released at a later time.

Preparations have already begun for next year’s Fireworks, Parade and activities, although details concerning that event will be released at a later date.

