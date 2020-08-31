Detroit firefighter honored Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Detroit firefighter who died rescuing girls from drowning in the Detroit River will be honored Monday.

A celebration of life service will be held for fire sergeant Sivad Johnson.

Fire companies throughout Michigan, across the nation,and in Canada, are encouraged to place rigs on the ramps at noon with lights on in tribute to Johnson.

Those participating are asked to share on social media with the hashtag #Sivad strong.

