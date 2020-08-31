Advertisement

Detroit firefighter honored Monday

The bell comes from the Detroit Fire Department (WJHG/WECP).
The bell comes from the Detroit Fire Department (WJHG/WECP).(WJHG)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Detroit firefighter who died rescuing girls from drowning in the Detroit River will be honored Monday.

A celebration of life service will be held for fire sergeant Sivad Johnson.

Fire companies throughout Michigan, across the nation,and in Canada, are encouraged to place rigs on the ramps at noon with lights on in tribute to Johnson.

Those participating are asked to share on social media with the hashtag #Sivad strong.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Missing 73 year old in Lansing found

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Anyone with information is urged to contact LPD

News

Michigan tops 102,000 cases as Michigan announces over 500 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported new six deaths.

News

Limited number of students move in to dorms on MSU campus

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
It was move in weekend for students at Michigan State University. However, only a small portion were able to have the opportunity call campus their home away from home.

News

Police: Slain gunman’s mother, adult sister shot to death

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said in a tweet that they were trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

Latest News

News

Access to food aid eased for students in technical programs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Roughly 16,000 low-income college students who are enrolled in career and technical education programs could be eligible for SNAP.

News

Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ members protest in East Lansing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Almost a week after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a handful of protesters met in front of the Target in East Lansing to take a stand for Black Lives Matter and people who are LGBTQ.

News

Governor Whitmer will lower flags to honor Captain Joseph Liedel

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex, and at all public buildings as well as grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, Aug. 31, to honor the life and service of Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Captain Joseph “Joe” Liedel.

News

Kanye West sues Wisconsin

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The state’s election commission ruled last week that West missed a 5 p.m. deadline for filing nomination signatures on Aug. 4.

News

Detroit will hold memorial for people who’ve died of Covid-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Mayor Mike Duggan has declared the day as Detroit Memorial Day to remember those who didn’t have the funerals that they deserved because of restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

News

Consumers Energy demolishes decades old power plant

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Consumers Energy demolished a coal-fired power plant in Bay County that provided electricity for 76 years.