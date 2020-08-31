Advertisement

Cubs and Reds Get Suspensions

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-Winker, Bell, Borzello suspended for Reds-Cubs hostilities NEW YORK (AP) - Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker and manager David Bell were both suspended one game for their roles in a bench-clearing incident Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago coach Mike Borzello was also suspended one game.

Chris Young, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of baseball operations, announced the penalties. Winker, Bell and Borzello were also fined, and Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto received a fine as well. Winker, Votto,

Bell, Borzello and Cubs manager David Ross were all ejected following an exchange of high pitches that sparked a shouting match and cleared the benches and bullpens over the weekend.

