Construction on three streets in Jackson will begin Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -Construction on three neighborhood streets on Jackson’s west side will begin on Monday, according to a news release from the city.

The streets that will be undergoing construction are Thompson, Durand, and Higby between Carlton Boulevard and Michigan Avenue, the release said.

Construction crews will remove sidewalk ramps, hazardous parts of sidewalks, as well damaged curbs.

The project is expected to wrap-up at the end of October.

