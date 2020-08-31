Advertisement

Back to Learning: As schools transition YMCA of Lansing opens virtual learning space

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some school districts are in preparation to run virtually in the fall and in response the Lansing YMCA, which has in the past offered before and after school care to children, will now offer programming during school hours.

The YMCA Remote Learning and Child Development program is designed to provide children with a space where they can attend virtual classes while still receiving supervision from adults via YMCA staff members. This in-person virtual learning supports students, ages 5-12, who need a safe and fun environment to complete their e-learning.

“As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning. With area schools operating virtually this fall, we are restructuring our facilities to provide that environment to children, while also providing essential childcare to those parents who need to return to work,” said Jason Helman, YMCA Regional Youth Development Director.

YMCA officials say that students will spend 3 hours a day working on assigned remote learning curriculum, with the remainder of the day filled with enrichment activities which such as STEAM programming, SPARK PE curriculum, literacy time, and character development activities.

There are plans in place to counteract COVID-19 spread. The YMCA of Lansing will be following state and local requirements, and has adapted several changes to its day-to-day operations. Those changes include contactless check in and out procedures, masks on staff and children when necessary, daily health screenings and temperature checks, reduced capacity in group activities, staggered mealtimes to reduce crowds, enhanced cleaning procedures, and adding spaces designed to promote social distancing.

For more information or to sign up for the Y’s virtual learning program, visit lansingymca.org/remotelearning.

