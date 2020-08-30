Work started on mural for 9-story Detroit building
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - A new mural has been started on a building that’s being developed in Detroit’s New Center area.
Real estate developer The Platform says Detroit artist Sydney G. James’ “The Girl with the D Earring” will adorn a wall of the Chroma building in Milwaukee Junction.
The mural is expected to be completed by mid-September.
It’ll portray a Detroit woman wearing a quilted garment featuring signage and logos of historic businesses.
A glowing Old English “D” that’ll dangle from her ear is a symbol of Detroit and its residents.
The mural will replace another that’s been on the building since 2009.
