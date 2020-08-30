Advertisement

Police: Slain gunman’s mother, adult sister shot to death

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP)- A 43-year-old gunman fatally shot his mother and sister at an apartment in suburban Detroit and fired at police officers from a second-floor balcony before he was shot and killed, state police said.

Officers fatally shot the gunman about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Dearborn Heights after he refused law enforcement orders to stop firing or drop the semi-automatic rifle.

Michigan State police confirmed the relationships between the gunman and the deceased, The Detroit News reported Sunday. The names of the suspect and his victims, ages 67 and 33, have not been released.

Police said in a tweet that they were trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

Police said the man shot at officers from his balcony that overlooks a parking lot. Officers later found a second rifle in the man’s bedroom along with about 30 loaded magazines of ammunition.

Dearborn Heights is just west of Detroit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

