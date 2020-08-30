Police looking for suspect who shot woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for the person who shot a woman Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of Stabler Street in Lansing.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot once. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found evidence at the scene. So far no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-272-6026.

