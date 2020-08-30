Michigan tops 102,000 cases as Michigan announces over 500 new cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The novel coronavirus continues its spread throughout the Great Lake State as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 539 new cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths.

State totals now climb to 102,017 cases and 6,473 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,717 cases and 38 deaths.

Jackson County reported 797 cases and 39 deaths.

Clinton County reports 408 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 450 cases and eight deaths.

Shiawassee county reports 390 cases and 28 deaths. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website, this is one less case than yesterday’s report.

The state reports over 76,000 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus. The total now sits at 76,151.

This number is updated weekly.

