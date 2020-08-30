Limited number of students move in to dorms on MSU campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was move in weekend for students at Michigan State University. However, only a small portion were able to have the opportunity call campus their home away from home.

Normally, MSU lodges more than 15,000 undergraduate students. This year, approximately 2,000 will occupy campus housing.

“Even though it was kind of late I think their slowly getting to where it needs to be,” said Student Success Mentor DeCarlo Marino. “Especially seeing how some of the other universities have opened up at 70% capacity and have had 500-600 cases in the first week. I see Michigan State is trying their best not to have that happen here.”

DeCarlo Marino moved in two weeks ago to fulfill his role as a Resident Assistant. However, due to the limited number of students living on campus, the university changed his role to a Student Success Mentor.

“We provide the same academic resources that R.A.’s provide on campus, but we provide them to the students who are learning virtually from home. Wherever that may be,” said DeCarlo.

Freshman Temur Dunaev of Germany moved in yesterday.

“I got help immediately. They told me what to do. The precautions they take are very good. It’s the same as it was in Germany,” said Dunaev.

While he’s excited to start school in a new country, he’s curious to see how receiving his education online will work.

“I just want to see how it goes. Especially with the online education. I expect it to be as good as in-person education,” Dunaev said.

Classes officially start on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.