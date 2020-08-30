Advertisement

Kentucky AG has received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands.

He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.

Taylor was shot in her home by police serving a narcotics warrant. Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor’s killing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ members protest in East Lansing

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jace Harper
Almost a week after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a handful of protesters met in front of the Target in East Lansing to take a stand for Black Lives Matter and people who are LGBTQ.

National

Patriot Prayer founder: Dead man in Portland was a supporter

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the man fatally shot in Oregon’s largest city was a supporter of the group and a “good friend.”

National

Police: Ga. toddler found safe, reunited with family after being kidnapped outside home

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Georgia family is relieved to have a 1-year-old child returned to them after police say he was kidnapped at gunpoint Saturday.

News

Governor Whitmer will lower flags to honor Captain Joseph Liedel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex, and at all public buildings as well as grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, Aug. 31, to honor the life and service of Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Captain Joseph “Joe” Liedel.

Latest News

News

Kanye West sues Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The state’s election commission ruled last week that West missed a 5 p.m. deadline for filing nomination signatures on Aug. 4.

News

Detroit will hold memorial for people who’ve died of Covid-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Mayor Mike Duggan has declared the day as Detroit Memorial Day to remember those who didn’t have the funerals that they deserved because of restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

National

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

National

Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Cameron Parish, residents dug through what was left of their belongings, covered now-stripped roofs with tarps, and took stock of the damage.

National

2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect in custody

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since June 1, a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty in the city, authorities say.

News

Consumers Energy demolishes decades old power plant

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Consumers Energy demolished a coal-fired power plant in Bay County that provided electricity for 76 years.