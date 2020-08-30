Kanye West sues Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WILX) -Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit that demands elections officals place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.

Some reports said that West’s campaign filed the lawsuit on Friday.

The state’s election commission ruled last week that West missed a 5 p.m. deadline for filing nomination signatures on Aug. 4.

West’s campaign contends that the deadline didn’t not expire until 5:01 and that commission employees accepted the papers.

When West announced he was running in July, he said that he was running on a ticket that he calls the“Birthday Party.”

