Governor Whitmer will lower flags to honor Captain Joseph Liedel

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release that she has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex, and at all public buildings as well as grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, Aug. 31, to honor the life and service of Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Captain Joseph “Joe” Liedel.

Liedel passed away while responding to an emergency call. The flag honors will coincide with his funeral, the release stated.

“Our state mourns the loss of Captain Joe Liedel, who dedicated his life to the type of service and duty that we look for in great public servants,” said Governor Whitmer. “In everything he did, Joe never gave up the fight, and we saw that on full display as he battled this injury. My thoughts are with his family during this tremendously difficult time as they lay him to rest.”

Captain Joe Liedel was a member of the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department for 28 years.

Liedel followed in his father’s footsteps when he joined the department as a member of its Fire Explorer program, working his way through the ranks to become captain in 2019, the release said.

Liedel traveled with the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department to Ground Zero in New York City after the 9/11 attacks to assist with the recovery efforts.

On July 31, Captain Liedel suffered a brain bleed and collapsed in his driveway while he was responding to an emergency call.

He then spent the next month fighting for his life at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

On Aug. 23, Liedel passed away after succumbing to his injuries. He is survived by his parents and brothers.

Gov. Whitmer said in her release that “the State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Captain Joseph Liedel by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.”

The flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

