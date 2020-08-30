Detroit will hold memorial for people who’ve died of Covid-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The city of Detroit will hold a memorial drive on Monday to honor those who’ve died from Covid-19 at Belle Isle State Park.

Mayor Mike Duggan has declared the day as Detroit Memorial Day to remember those who didn’t have the funerals that they deserved because of restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

More than 1,500 Detroit residents have died because of complications brought on by the virus.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.