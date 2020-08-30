Advertisement

Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ members protest in East Lansing

By Jace Harper
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost a week after the death of Jacob Blake, protesters for Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ Community took to East Lansing to let their voices be heard.

The group met in front of the Target on Grand Ave. where people held signs and flags as they prepared to make their walk to the State Capitol.

Greg, who asked for their last name to remain anonymous, organized the event.

“We’re all trying to make change for the future us and for the future kids we have,” said Greg.

Police provided an escort to ensure the protesters would remain safe.

“I just figure if we’re all marching Black Lives Matter, we should include all black lives. Because, at the end of the day they all do matter,” said Greg.

