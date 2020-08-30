Advertisement

Access to food aid eased for students in technical programs

(WJHG/WECP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -Food assistance has been extended to students pursuing technical education.

The state of Michigan said federal money will help pay for the program.

Roughly 16,000 low-income college students who are enrolled in career and technical education programs could be eligible for SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The benefits typically are used at stores with a debit-style card.

As students are “preparing for high-demand, critical job openings, they shouldn’t have to worry about how they’ll get their next meal,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the labor department. “These SNAP benefits will help them focus on their educational needs and prepare for a successful future.”

Previous eligibility requirements had made it harder for technical students to qualify for food assistance.

“Expanding access to SNAP is a huge benefit to students who are juggling their courses along with work, family and other obligations,” said Mike Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Association.

Students interested in applying can go to Michigan.gov/MIBridges.

