UPDATE: 6 year old dies as a result of injuries from abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six-year-old Levy Michael Robinson has died as a result of injuries sustained by hours of abuse.

On the early morning of August 16 deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive six-year-old child in Delhi Twp. 30-year-old Quintiene Dontae Campbell was arrested later in connection to the assault of both Levy Robinson and his seven-year-old brother. He is not related to the victims though he does reside in the home with the mother and children.

According to lead detective Kelly Bowen, Campbell initially told detectives the child fell down the stairs, but that he didn’t know how. Then Campbell admitted to getting extremely angry because the children snuck food and made a mess.

Bowen said a neighbor described to police what she heard that night as “sounding murderous and the sounds of people screaming in pain” for about two or three hours, yet the neighbor never called police.

Robinson had severe brain trauma and punctured lungs. The seven-year-old was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Saturday Ingham county officials confirmed the death of Robinson, and that detectives would be seeking the additional charge of open murder for his alleged abuser.

