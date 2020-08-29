Advertisement

UPDATE: 6 year old dies as a result of injuries from abuse

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six-year-old Levy Michael Robinson has died as a result of injuries sustained by hours of abuse.

On the early morning of August 16 deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive six-year-old child in Delhi Twp. 30-year-old Quintiene Dontae Campbell was arrested later in connection to the assault of both Levy Robinson and his seven-year-old brother. He is not related to the victims though he does reside in the home with the mother and children.

According to lead detective Kelly Bowen, Campbell initially told detectives the child fell down the stairs, but that he didn’t know how. Then Campbell admitted to getting extremely angry because the children snuck food and made a mess.

Bowen said a neighbor described to police what she heard that night as “sounding murderous and the sounds of people screaming in pain” for about two or three hours, yet the neighbor never called police.

Robinson had severe brain trauma and punctured lungs. The seven-year-old was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Saturday Ingham county officials confirmed the death of Robinson, and that detectives would be seeking the additional charge of open murder for his alleged abuser.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Licenses suspended for 2 medics in ‘dead’ woman alive case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area paramedics after a woman who was declared dead was discovered alive at a funeral home, officials said Friday.

News

Pence rallies supporters during Michigan stop

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence touted President Donald Trump’s policy accomplishments Friday while urging Michigan voters to support his reelection.

News

Let Them Play

Updated: 16 hours ago
Hundreds sent a message to state officials saying they can safely play football, other sports this fall

News

Grand Ledge bakery puts on Hamilton-inspired event

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Wharton Center is heading to the Flour Child Bakery in Grand Ledge tomorrow for Hamilton Day.

Latest News

News

2 Mid-Michigan hospitals not following CDC guidelines

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Earlier this week the CDC said people who do not have symptoms of Coronavirus but may have been exposed may not need to get tested. Two Mid-Michigan hospitals say they will not follow these new guidelines

News

“Let them play!” Michigan student athletes, families protest against no sports this fall

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Hundreds sent a message to state officials saying they can safely play football, other sports this fall

News

Local mom wants educational resources and support, MDHHS to make decision

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
School districts have faced several challenges with virtual learning. But, one mom says kids with special needs are being overlooked.

News

Charlotte referees head to Ohio

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Holly Harper
Empty stands, unoccupied fields and not a player to be seen. That is what Michigan high school football fields are looking like right now.

News

MSP are warning parents to watch out for internet predators

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Just this month Michigan State Police arrested seven people on some form of child sex abuse charges, mostly centered online.

News

Allen Neighborhood Center invites artists to submit mural proposals

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The mural that will be placed on the east wall of the Kircher Complex in Lansing.