Supporters hope to save UP theater despite roof collapse

Roof of the Vista Theater on Iron Street in Negaunee collapsed Wednesday morning
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (AP) - A group that operates a nearly century-old theater in the Upper Peninsula is working to save the building after a roof collapse.

The roof at the Vista Theater in Negaunee likely collapsed Wednesday because of a drain failure while rain fell. Diane Darlington of the Vista Theater Advisory Board says she hopes to “have a solution as soon as possible.”

The Vista, which offers movies and live theater, opened in 1926. Local residents formed the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council in 1973 and took over operations.

The theater is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

