Michigan tops 101,000 cases as Michigan announces almost 800 new cases of COVID-19

Michigan health officials reported 21* more coronavirus deaths and 799 new cases on Saturday.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues its spread throughout the Great Lake State as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 799 new cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths. Seven of the 21 deaths were identified during a records review.

State totals now climb to 101,478 cases and 6,467 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,701 cases and 38 deaths.

Jackson County reported 786 cases and 39 deaths.

Clinton County reports 402 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 449 cases and eight deaths.

Shiawassee county reports 391 cases and 28 deaths.

However the state reports over 76,000 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus. The total now sits at 76,151.

This number is updated weekly.

