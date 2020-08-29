Advertisement

Licenses suspended for 2 medics in ‘dead’ woman alive case

The family of 20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp, who was born with cerebral palsy and has always needed constant medical care, are shaken by the blunder that led to her being incorrectly declared dead.
The family of 20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp, who was born with cerebral palsy and has always needed constant medical care, are shaken by the blunder that led to her being incorrectly declared dead.(Source: Timesha Beauchamp's Family, WDIV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) - The state suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area paramedics after a woman who was declared dead was discovered alive at a funeral home, officials said Friday.

Michigan regulators also are taking steps to suspend the licenses of two emergency medical technicians, city of Southfield spokesman Michael Manion said.

The crew was called to Timesha Beauchamp’s home Sunday. They tried to revive the 20-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, but found no signs of life and contacted a doctor, who declared her dead over the phone, according to the city’s fire chief.

More than two hours later, Beauchamp was found breathing at a funeral home. She was in critical condition at a hospital Friday.

The paramedics and EMTs also serve as Southfield firefighters. They are on paid leave while the city investigates.

“They feel terrible. They can’t imagine how this possibly had happened. They’re emotionally upset,” Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said Wednesday.

