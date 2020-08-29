Advertisement

“Let them play!” Michigan student athletes, families protest against no sports this fall

Hundreds sent a message to state officials saying they can safely play football, other sports this fall
Michigan student athletes and families gathered at the State Capitol to protest not playing sports this fall.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three simple words, but one not so simple goal.

Parents and student athletes from all over the state gathered on the capitol grounds Friday asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan High School Athletic Association to open sports back up for high schools.

“You have every right to speak your voice, speak your opinion, and try ad have it heard. That’s what we’re doing today,” said protest organizer Jayme McElvany.

It started from a set of petitions that now have more than 50,000 supporters.

Friday, hundreds in support of not bringing back just football.

“All kids, all sports, all activities, band members, cheerleaders,” said McElvany. “They deserve to play too.”

Earlier Friday, Dewitt football sided with the MHSAA, but panther players and families showed up later, asking for a chance to play.

“Very disappointing that we don’t have a fall season,” said Senior Andrew Debri. “The most we can do right now is keep working in hopes that we have a spring season.”

Protestors tell News 10 the virus isn’t going away, and that they’re going to have to learn to live with it.

“These kid are together and have been all summer,” said McElvany. “They followed all protocols that were given to them.”

“I know a lot of guys that are willing to take that risk to play,” said Debri. “We’re all here because we want to play and I think that shows.”

The MHSAA decided to postpone football until the spring on August 14th.

A week later, they gave other fall sports permission to play, as long as their state region was in Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan.

