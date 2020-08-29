Advertisement

Grand Ledge bakery puts on Hamilton-inspired event

Flour Child Bakery holds special themed event.
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Wharton Center is heading to the Flour Child Bakery in Grand Ledge tomorrow for Hamilton Day.

The bakery owner, Beth Augustine, took to social media asking if she should have a Hamilton-themed day. Of course, she got an overwhelming response.

She told us it will be quite the event.

“This is our biggest pop-up day ever and actually for the amount of production we are doing in a 24 hour period. It’s our largest production day in the history of Flour Child Baker,” said the owner.

On Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., head to the Flour Child Bakery in Grand Ledge for Hamilton-themed baked goods, a Hamilton lyric contest, and free Hamilton leather keychains from the Wharton Center.

For any business inquiries and to know more about the Flour Child Bakery, click here.

