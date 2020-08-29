Flint school district finds students missing virtual classes

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Staff have been going door-to-door in a Michigan school district to track down students who have not been participating in online instruction.

MLive.com reports that the Flint district has been able to find about 1,200 students in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, groups of administrators, teachers and other staff began making home visits to locate students they were unable to reach.

Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones says the school district was down 2,000 students when classes began on Aug. 5.

The districts expects to have about 3,800 students this year. Flint has been sending out robocalls and using social media to contact families.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.