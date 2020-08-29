Flint school district finds students missing virtual classes

Advertisement

Since school started up again virtually, online class has been a bit of a learning curve, not just for students but teachers and parents as well.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Staff have been going door-to-door in a Michigan school district to track down students who have not been participating in online instruction.

MLive.com reports that the Flint district has been able to find about 1,200 students in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, groups of administrators, teachers and other staff began making home visits to locate students they were unable to reach.

Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones says the school district was down 2,000 students when classes began on Aug. 5.

The districts expects to have about 3,800 students this year. Flint has been sending out robocalls and using social media to contact families.

