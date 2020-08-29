3 people dead in shooting at suburban Detroit apartments
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) - Three people have died in a shooting incident in Dearborn Heights, a Detroit suburb.
State police say a man killed two others and then fired at officers who responded.
The suspect was subsequently killed.
Dearborn Heights police have asked state police to investigate.
A resident, Patches MucCullough, says police gave the man “every chance to put the gun down” but he fired at officers. MucCullough says police didn’t have a choice but to shoot back.
MucCullough says, “They laid it on him.”
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.