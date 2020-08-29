Advertisement

2 Mid-Michigan hospitals not following CDC guidelines

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Earlier this week, the CDC said people who do not have symptoms of coronavirus but may have been exposed may not need to get tested. Two Mid-Michigan hospitals say they will not follow these new guidelines.

Both Sparrow and Henry Ford Heath System say their main focus is the safety of the community. They say testing will give them more control of the virus in Mid-Michigan.

“We wholeheartedly believe that identify asymptomatic carriers is critical to containing COVID-19. Testing protects patients, their families, our employees and the community,” said Adnan Munkarah, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Henry Ford Health System.

Henry Ford has tested more than 115,000 people and don’t plan to stop. Sparrow is also standing against the CDC guidelines and say they plan to continue testing all individuals.

“Sparrow is in the business of doing the laboratory testing, and we’re here to protect the people in our community. The more we know about that disease, the better we can be prepared and the better we can take care of the people in our community,” said James Richard, D.O. Sparrow Laboratories Director.

Like Henry Ford, Sparrow feels testing people will give them more control of the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s important for you to be tested whether you have symptoms or not, to better understand where you stand and that information gives us additional data or information with which to understand how prevalent is this in our community,” added Richard.

