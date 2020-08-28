Advertisement

What to expect at the Wehrle estate auction

(Wehrle mansion)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former pastor of Saint Martha Parish in Okemos, Rev. Jonathan Wehrle, was charged with stealing millions of dollars from the parish. The money was allegedly used to pay for his mansion, but his death in 2018 ended the criminal case.

The church’s insurance company was able to pay the parish a few million dollars as compensation, but the insurance company was still in a legal battle with Wehrle at the time of his death. Now, items filling the Wehrle mansion will be auctioned off, before the mansion itself is sold.

Items being auctioned include a Franciscan Desert Rose china set, Victorian cherry finished oval marble library table, a Meldorf baby grand piano, a Diebold safe and more. The full list can be viewed HERE.

The auction will take place Saturday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. at 1400 Noble road in Williamston. Everyone who attends the auction is asked to wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan health officials confirm 741 coronavirus cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of August 28, Michigan health officials have reported 741 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths. The state totals now sit at 100,699 cases and 6,446 deaths.

News

MDHHS Announces $25 million grant program for PPE

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Medical workers just received a huge assist in the fight against COVID-19.

News

DPS superintendent sends letter urging MHSAA to reinstate fall football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In the letter Vitti noted that Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania all have decided to play football in the fall.

News

Smart helmets will now be used at Bishop Airport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The helmets can measure temperatures, scan faces, and run license plates.

Latest News

News

Lansing School District delays the start of school by one week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
LSD will delay the first day of classes until Sept. 8. It is also canceling the final day of a technology distribution.

News

Semi-truck rollover crash closes US-127 South

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A semi-rollover crash closed southbound US-127 early Friday morning.

News

Laura thrashes Louisiana, nearby states face tornado threats

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S., Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, shearing off roofs, killing at least six people and maintaining ferocious strength while carving a destructive path hundreds of miles inland.

News

2020 Republican National Convention Night Four: Trump accepted renomination

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
President Donald Trump officially accepts his party’s renomination from a massive White House South Lawn stage Thursday night, breaking with tradition by using the executive mansion as a political backdrop and defying pandemic guidelines to address a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd.

News

Michigan National Guard to support public safety in Wisconsin

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer authorized the use of two companies of Michigan National Guardsmen and women in Wisconsin.

News

East Lansing businesses hurting without college students in town

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Not having college students back on Michigan State University’s campus this fall has made it difficult for East Lansing businesses.