What to expect at the Wehrle estate auction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former pastor of Saint Martha Parish in Okemos, Rev. Jonathan Wehrle, was charged with stealing millions of dollars from the parish. The money was allegedly used to pay for his mansion, but his death in 2018 ended the criminal case.

The church’s insurance company was able to pay the parish a few million dollars as compensation, but the insurance company was still in a legal battle with Wehrle at the time of his death. Now, items filling the Wehrle mansion will be auctioned off, before the mansion itself is sold.

Items being auctioned include a Franciscan Desert Rose china set, Victorian cherry finished oval marble library table, a Meldorf baby grand piano, a Diebold safe and more. The full list can be viewed HERE.

The auction will take place Saturday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. at 1400 Noble road in Williamston. Everyone who attends the auction is asked to wear a mask.

