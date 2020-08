LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers doubleheader at Comerica Park Friday against the Central Division leading Minnesota Twins has been rained out. The four game series now begins at 1:10pm Saturday, two seven inning games. The fourth game will be scheduled for a later date. The Tigers have a 13-16 record and the Twins are 20-12.

