Sparrow opposes new CDC guidelines

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System has come out in opposition to new federal guidelines that discourage checking asymptomatic people for the virus. Officials at Sparrow say they are continuing to urge those who have been exposed to COVID-19 to be tested.

Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines saying people exposed to someone with COVID-19 but who don’t show symptoms don’t necessarily need a test. Originally testing had been strongly encouraged by CDC officials due to many carriers of COVID-19 being asymptomatic.

Now, officials from Sparrow have announced that they will not follow the CDC guidelines, believing that greater testing helps identify and improve our response to the virus.

“Sparrow Laboratories continues to test all individuals, symptomatic or otherwise, including those with COVID,” said Sparrow Laboratories Director James Richard, D.O. “Testing provides information on the COVID threat we face. The more we know about COVID in our community, the better Sparrow can address the threat.”

Dr. Richard also pointed out that much of the national laboratory and medical community also oppose the new guidelines.

“Sparrow’s Mission is ‘improving the health of the people in our communities by providing quality, compassionate care to everyone, every time.’ That Mission includes testing all willing community members, symptomatic or otherwise, for COVID, despite the new CDC guidelines. It’s about doing what is needed to protect everyone. It’s about doing the right things,” Dr. Richard said.

