Advertisement

NBA Playoffs Set to Resume

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris guards Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Carmelo Anthony is done in Houston. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey released a statement Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 saying the team is &amp;ldquo;parting ways&amp;rdquo; with Anthony and &amp;ldquo;working toward a resolution.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris guards Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Carmelo Anthony is done in Houston. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey released a statement Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 saying the team is &amp;ldquo;parting ways&amp;rdquo; with Anthony and &amp;ldquo;working toward a resolution.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(KOSA)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The NBA playoffs are set to resume Saturday, after the league and the National Basketball Players Association detailed the commitments that made players comfortable continuing the postseason.

In a joint statement released Friday, the sides say they will immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice. There have been no games since, while players met among themselves and with coaches and owners before an agreement to resume was reached. All 13 teams remaining in the postseason scheduled practice Friday.

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/28/2020

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
In my view the key to this high school sports year may well be the emergence of saliva covid tests that are inexpensive and offer reliable results in just 15 or so minutes. If high school athletes can test entering school on the day of competition, then I think those involved would think it is safer to play sports in any season with an assurance that someone isn’t present who is positive with the virus. The emergence of this test in my view is key at all levels of sport.

Sports

Big Ten Considering Various Football Options

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Thanksgiving football possible?

Sports

NASCAR Is a Go This Weekend

Updated: 17 minutes ago
They race Saturday at Charlotte

Sports

NHL Playoffs Set to Resume

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Games will be played on Saturday

Latest News

Sports

Tigers Rained Out Friday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
It didn't take long for the game to be called Friday

Sports

In My View 8/27/2020: Detroit Lions

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
The Detroit Lions are about two weeks away from their opening game and it is anyone’s guess to me what kind of a team they will have. We don’t know much from training camp because we’ve seen no pre season games and the Lions coaches realize they’ll have to guess from practice and video on a number of players to make the opening day roster. I say the Lions really need to win the opener at home against the Chicago Bears because that team is not considered an NFC North contender and to lose an opener to that team would not bode well. We will see.

Sports

Georgia Loses Key Receiver

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
He is out entire year

Sports

Nebraska Players File Suit Against the Big Ten

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
Big Ten has until 5pm Monday to respond

Sports

Mariners and Blue Jays Make Trade

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
At the moment one player involved

Sports

More Playoff Games Postponed

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
But NBA Plans To Resume Playoffs