NASCAR Is a Go This Weekend

-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR drivers don’t plan to skip tomorrow night’s race at Daytona International Speedway to raise awareness of social and racial injustices. But Bubba Wallace, the only fulltime Black driver in the Cup Series, says that decision should not be interpreted as “turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken over our nation.”

The 26-year-old Wallace has been a leader in pushing NASCAR for more diversity and its recent ban on the Confederate flag at racetracks. He was the first driver to address any action potentially planned at Daytona as other sports leagues have reacted to the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Other racing series also pressed ahead this week, including IndyCar in Illinois and Formula One in Belgium, where six-time champion Lewis Hamilton - the only Black driver in F1 - said he had no plans to sit out.