Advertisement

MSP are warning parents to watch out for internet predators

(WIS)
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just this month Michigan State Police arrested seven people on some form of child sex abuse charges, mostly centered online.

Det. Kenneth Weismiller is on the Michigan State Police internet crimes against children task force, and he says he’s getting more online tips from the national center for missing and exploited children since the pandemic began.

Weismiller said, “We have seen an increase in receiving and reviewing and disseminating those tips.”

The number of weekly tips has doubled since March. Weismiller says this includes child porn and child exploitation material, such as social media messages.

“You have more people using the internet to conduct daily activities or school and stuff like that,” Weismiller said. “That can sometimes lead to more investigations, more incidents.”

He says since almost every school-aged child has a device connected to the internet, it’s important for parents to talk to their kids about being safe online. Another important thing parents can do is know what apps their children are using and actually read the terms of service agreements to see what changed instead of just clicking agree.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Charlotte referees head to Ohio

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Holly Harper
Empty stands, unoccupied fields and not a player to be seen. That is what Michigan high school football fields are looking like right now.

News

Allen Neighborhood Center invites artists to submit mural proposals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The mural that will be placed on the east wall of the Kircher Complex in Lansing.

News

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Public Schools gives inside look at virtual learning experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
What will vitual learning look like? Grand Ledge Public Schools explains.

News

Sparrow opposes new CDC guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Sparrow has announced that it will not follow the CDC guidelines.

Latest News

News

Michigan health officials confirm 741 coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of August 28, Michigan health officials have reported 741 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths. The state totals now sit at 100,699 cases and 6,446 deaths.

News

MDHHS Announces $25 million grant program for PPE

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Medical workers just received a huge assist in the fight against COVID-19.

News

What to expect at the Wehrle estate auction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Items filling the Wehrle mansion will be auctioned off, before the mansion itself is sold.

News

DPS superintendent sends letter urging MHSAA to reinstate fall football

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In the letter Vitti noted that Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania all have decided to play football in the fall.

News

Smart helmets will now be used at Bishop Airport

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The helmets can measure temperatures, scan faces, and run license plates.

News

Lansing School District delays the start of school by one week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
LSD will delay the first day of classes until Sept. 8. It is also canceling the final day of a technology distribution.