MSP are warning parents to watch out for internet predators

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just this month Michigan State Police arrested seven people on some form of child sex abuse charges, mostly centered online.

Det. Kenneth Weismiller is on the Michigan State Police internet crimes against children task force, and he says he’s getting more online tips from the national center for missing and exploited children since the pandemic began.

Weismiller said, “We have seen an increase in receiving and reviewing and disseminating those tips.”

The number of weekly tips has doubled since March. Weismiller says this includes child porn and child exploitation material, such as social media messages.

“You have more people using the internet to conduct daily activities or school and stuff like that,” Weismiller said. “That can sometimes lead to more investigations, more incidents.”

He says since almost every school-aged child has a device connected to the internet, it’s important for parents to talk to their kids about being safe online. Another important thing parents can do is know what apps their children are using and actually read the terms of service agreements to see what changed instead of just clicking agree.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.