Michigan health officials confirm 741 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 28, Michigan health officials have reported 741 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths. The state totals now sit at 100,699 cases and 6,446 deaths.

Clinton County reports 402 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 449 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,701 cases and 38 deaths.

Jackson County reports 786 cases and 39 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 391 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

