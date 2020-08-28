MDHHS Announces $25 million grant program for PPE

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Medical workers just received a huge assist in the fight against COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) have announced a $25 million grant program for personal protective equipment (PPE) which they say will allow medical facilities and other providers to keep their staff and patients safe.

The grant is meant to help cover the cost of PPE that medical facilities need in constant supply. It’s funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Our frontline workers put their lives on the line every day to save lives and protect us from COVID-19, and it’s crucial that we continue to ensure their access to personal protective equipment,” said Governor Whitmer.

She added, “This grant program will put CARES Act dollars to use and help us protect our brave frontline workers, their patients, and their families from the spread of this virus. This is a good start, but we still need the president, Mitch McConnell, and the U.S. Senate to do the right thing and pass a bipartisan relief package that provides support for our families, frontline workers, and small businesses.”

Grant awards are capped at $250,000 and will be made based on the number of workers at each facility that interact with clients.

Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 8, and can be found HERE.

