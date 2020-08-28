Advertisement

Local mom wants educational resources and support, MDHHS to make decision

(KTUU)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School districts have faced several challenges with virtual learning. But, one mom says kids with special needs are being overlooked.

Melissa Buck has five adopted children. One of those children is named Nate.

“I mean, he was this tiny little nugget. He was just five pounds. Just this cute little preemie. He’s exactly what we needed in our family,” said Melissa.

Nate was diagnosed with autism at three years old. He started going to ABA therapy to learn some necessary skills.

When Nate started kindergarten at Wilcox Elementary last year, he was given a paraprofessional to help him throughout the school day. Now, with virtual learning, that is no longer a possibility.

“Our ABA provider, they provide therapy for him. They jumped on board and they said,”you know what, we would love to be that support for him,”said Melissa. “But, because Nate is adopted, we have a secondary insurance of Medicaid for him. When we went to go through the Medicaid, they said no.”

After sending many emails, Melissa was told she could not use Medicaid to have the therapist help Nate during the day.

Melissa received a response saying that emails were being forwarded to various people.

On Aug. 31, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will meet to discuss her case. This is the same day that school starts.

Melissa just wants them to say “okay” as it will help alleviate a huge problem for kids across Michigan. In the meantime, Melissa is rearranging Nate’s schedule to closely resemble a normal school day.

“It’s just such a shame that these kids really need the most protection, the most support, the most encouragement, and they’re getting the least of that,” said Melissa.

