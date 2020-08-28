Advertisement

Lansing School District postpones first day of school to Sept. 8

LSD postpones first day of school for lack of technology and contract employee tests positive for COVID-19
(WILX)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District postponed the first day of school to September 8. This comes after a contract employee tested positive for the coronavirus, but the district said that is not the reason for the delay.

The district ordered laptops for the students to learn remotely back in April.

The school board said they are still waiting on part of that order and didn’t want to start the school year without the proper technology.

“We really didn’t want to start the school year and have the majority of kids have their device, but have a couple hundred kids who were just kind of twiddling their thumbs,” said Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence.

Superintendent Sam Sinicropi said there are a few hundred students without laptops.

“We think there is five to 700 more students that need them and we only have three or 400 right now,” said Sinicropi.

The shipment should be Monday or Tuesday of next week.

“We don’t anticipate any other delays because the students will have their devices,” said Sinicropi.

In the meantime, there is a problem with the learning labs where students who can’t stay home alone will be taking classes. A contract worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the employee was delivering supplies to six schools in the district. The district is working to sanitize those schools before the September 8 start date.

Although students will be learning from home, teachers will be reporting to their classrooms. However, the school district is making arrangements for some staff to work from an alternative location. The health department said the possible exposure is minimal and won’t need an extensive cleaning process.

“When you’re this far out from anyone being in the building that was potentially infectious, then a really serious deep cleaning is not necessary. They just need to clean the building, touch points, those sorts of things,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

The school board said the delay won’t affect the school calendar moving forward. Breaks and vacations will remain the same.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Public Schools gives inside look at virtual learning experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
What will vitual learning look like? Grand Ledge Public Schools explains.

Back To School

Teachers ask for patience

Updated: 17 hours ago
News 10 caught up with a Mason Middle School teacher to talk about how the first week of online school is going.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Teachers ask for patience as they get into the flow of online learning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
News 10 caught up with a Mason Middle School teacher to talk about how the first week of online school is going.

News

Back to Learning: Waverly robotics team creates safety barriers for district

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Extra-curricular teams have extra time on their hands this fall because many of their competitions have been either cancelled or postponed.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Stop for school buses

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
At least 500 people illegally pass school buses a day in Michigan, bus drivers and police departments are begging drivers to pay attention.

Back To School

Mason holds first day of school

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
Wednesday students in the Mason School District had their first online day under their belt. News 10 caught up with one family to see how it went.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Mason family talks about their first day of online learning

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Sweet
Wednesday students in the Mason School District had their first online day under their belt. News 10 caught up with one family to see how it went.

VOD Recordings

Okemos Public Schools to start Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
News 10 at 6 a.m.

Back to Learning

ELPS to review remote learning plan next month

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
East Lansing school board to vote on extending remote learning plan by September 30.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Community partners offer learning labs to some Lansing School District families

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
To get space in one of the learning labs parents must register and provide proof of current employment.