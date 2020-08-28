Lansing School District postpones first day of school to Sept. 8

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District postponed the first day of school to September 8. This comes after a contract employee tested positive for the coronavirus, but the district said that is not the reason for the delay.

The district ordered laptops for the students to learn remotely back in April.

The school board said they are still waiting on part of that order and didn’t want to start the school year without the proper technology.

“We really didn’t want to start the school year and have the majority of kids have their device, but have a couple hundred kids who were just kind of twiddling their thumbs,” said Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence.

Superintendent Sam Sinicropi said there are a few hundred students without laptops.

“We think there is five to 700 more students that need them and we only have three or 400 right now,” said Sinicropi.

The shipment should be Monday or Tuesday of next week.

“We don’t anticipate any other delays because the students will have their devices,” said Sinicropi.

In the meantime, there is a problem with the learning labs where students who can’t stay home alone will be taking classes. A contract worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the employee was delivering supplies to six schools in the district. The district is working to sanitize those schools before the September 8 start date.

Although students will be learning from home, teachers will be reporting to their classrooms. However, the school district is making arrangements for some staff to work from an alternative location. The health department said the possible exposure is minimal and won’t need an extensive cleaning process.

“When you’re this far out from anyone being in the building that was potentially infectious, then a really serious deep cleaning is not necessary. They just need to clean the building, touch points, those sorts of things,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

The school board said the delay won’t affect the school calendar moving forward. Breaks and vacations will remain the same.

